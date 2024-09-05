Watch: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escapes train accident

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaped a potential train accident in Vijayawada on Thursday.

According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu along with his NSG and other high-level security troopers was taking stock of the flood situation in the Badameru canal.

Naidu reportedly got on the overflying Madhuranagar Railway track to get a better view of the water flow in the area. In the meantime, a passenger train came on the same track from the opposite direction, following which everyone was shocked and surprised.

After realizing that the train was coming on the same track where the TDP supremo was standing, his security personnel soon surrounded him and helped him to stand and safely evade the train mishap.

Luckily, though nothing bad happened to anyone, the incident surprised all and sundry as Naidu, who has a central-granted Z+ category security, also had to witness such incident.

Watch video of Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaping train accident: (Source: YouTube/Asianet News Telugu)

