Haryana: As the Covid-19 cases rise in the Haryana state, the police department has taken a unique step to punish the violators in Ambala city on Tuesday.

Despite a complete lockdown in Haryana, people went out on a morning walk following which the cops held them and made them do the sit ups on the street. Later, they were left with a warning.

A video of the incident has gone viral over the social media in which around 20 violators were doing sit-ups and saying, “Hum log lockdown ka paalan karenge (We will follow lockdown guidelines).”

#WATCH Police in Ambala punished people who were found violating the complete #COVID19 lockdown imposed in the state & made them do sit-ups on the roads today morning. Police say, the violators were let off with warning 7-day complete lockdown is imposed in Haryana till May 10 pic.twitter.com/x20WEWli8p — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The Haryana government had announced a lockdown in the state for a week from Monday. Earlier in the view of rising Covid cases, the weekend lockdown was announced on April 30 in nine districts of Haryana including Gurugram.

During this lockdown, in order to ensure that essential services are not hampered, the state government has allowed people associated with such services to travel. Its guidelines said that vaccination centres, banks, ATMs, and healthcare and associated medical services will remain functional during the lockdown. The government has also allowed the supply chain of essential goods and e-commerce companies to operate.