WATCH: Actress Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad, know why

Hyderabad (Telangana): Actress Kasthuri Shankar who was arrested by the special team in Hyderabad yesterday was taken from Chintadripet Police Station to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore.

Kasthuri was booked by Chennai Police for allegedly passing derogatory comments against the Telugu-speaking community. It is worth mentioning that, her anticipatory bail was rejected by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

While speaking at a public event in Tamil Nadu, the actor said Telugu people were descendants of the courtesans who had served kings in ancient times, this sparked outrage. Detailed reports awaited.

