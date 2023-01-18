Watch: 71-year-old man dragged by scooter on Bengaluru street, rider arrested

Bengaluru: A video of a 71-year-old man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru’s Magadi Road has gone viral in the social media. The rider of the scooter was identified as Saheel, a 25-year-old resident of Nayandahalli and the victim was identified as a 71-year-old automobile driver named Muthappa.

In the video, the man can be seen clinging to the handle of the pillion rider’s seat. The rider eventually stops and parked by the road when he was obstructed by other drivers and onlookers. The scooter seemed to have been in an accident recently as its parts were shattered and broken.

According to sources, the biker struck an SUV on Tuesday afternoon and tried to escape. He dragged the SUV driver more than a kilometre from the Magadi Road toll gate to the Hosahalli metro station. Another rider and a rickshaw driver who were chasing the motorcycle halt him after tugging him for about a kilometre.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Man being dragged behind a scooter on Bengaluru’s Magadi road The victim is currently under medical treatment a city hospital. The two-wheeler driver has been apprehended by the police at PS Govindaraj Nagar: DCP West Bengaluru (Video verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/nntPxaZxSu — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

As per reports, the accused motorist has been apprehended close to PS Govindaraj Nagar, and the victim is currently receiving medical care at a city hospital.