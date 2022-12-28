Watch: 7 dead, several injured during Chandrababu Naidu’s rally in AP: Reports

Hyderabad: As many as 7 people killed while several others injured as a stampede-like situation reportedly arose at a massive rally today in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. Former CM and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu was also in the rally, said reports.

“Over half a dozen reportedly dead after a stampede during the road show of #TDP chief #ChandrababuNaidu in Kandukur of Nellore Dist. Several injured taken to local hospitals for treatment. #AndhraPradesh,” said a twitter post by Ashish that was posted on Wednesday.

Over half a dozen reportedly dead after a stampede during the road show of #TDP chief #ChandrababuNaidu in Kandukur of Nellore Dist. Several injured taken to local hospitals for treatment. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/uQma24SkmW — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) December 28, 2022

Update:

At least seven people died and eight others were injured after falling in a drainage canal in Kundukur town of Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district on Wednesday during a road show of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, police said.

Police said the incident occured when there was stampede like situation during the road show by the former Chief Minister.

After the tragedy, Naidu immediately cancelled the meeting and announced Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President called on the injured at the hospital and directed party leaders to ensure best treatment to the injured.

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit President Kinjarapu Achchennaidu described the death of TDP workers as deeply disturbing.

“Losing 7 TDP family members at once is a tragedy beyond words. The death of activists is a great loss for the party. The party will support the families of the deceased activists in all ways. I pray to God that such incidents do not happen in the future,” he said in a statement.

(Update of this story is from IANS)