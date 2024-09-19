WATCH: 4 Delhi University students critical in accident, visual goes viral

Delhi: There has been a scary accident in Delhi on the highway said reports and Thursday. The visual of the entire incident has gone viral. As many as four DU students have been critically injured.

According to reports, as many as five people including four students of Delhi University suffered injuries and were admitted to hospital after their car met with an accident in the Shantivan area of Delhi.

They were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the birthday of one of the injured. Initial investigation has revealed that the driver attempted to change a song on his mobile phone and, in doing so, lost control of the vehicle.

It is further worth mentioning that, the car collided with the side railings, causing severe damage. Legal action is being taken said the Delhi Police.

WATCH THE VISUAL HERE :

