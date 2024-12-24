WATCH: 1,000 vehicles stuck in Manali traffic, policeman lauds driver for careful driving says, ‘Chalo sabash’

Manali: A fresh spell of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali on Monday left several vehicles stuck and tourists stranded in their vehicles for hours between Solang and Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. According to officials, around 1,000 vehicles were stuck in a long traffic jam, prompting police to launch a rescue operation and shift around 700 tourists to safe places.

Visuals from the area showed police personnel assisting travellers and drivers in navigating their vehicles as snowfall continued. Local authorities also coordinated the rescue operations. The influx of tourists arriving to celebrate Christmas and New Year in the snow-covered mountains seems to have added to the situation. Earlier, Shimla was blanketed in a pristine sheet of snow, bringing renewed hope and joy to the city.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement witnessed in Manali as people throng to hilly areas after fresh snowfall.#HimachalPradesh #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/3DlxEEhTH8 — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) December 24, 2024

The mesmerizing snowfall, which began after a two-week gap since the first snowfall on December 8, has not only delighted visitors but also rejuvenated the spirits of the local tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the losses inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vehicles stuck in Manali had to be managed by police intervention.

It is worth mentioning here that North India is reeling under cold weather with temperatures plummeting across several states. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a thin layer of fog enveloping parts of the national capital. On Monday, the minimum temperature stood at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 20 degrees Celsius.

Residents of the national capital were seen gathering bonfires to combat the chill, while others took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi. In Rajasthan, the cold weather persisted, significantly impacting daily life due to the falling temperatures. In Bikaner, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cold wave continues to affect the daily life of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Other recorded temperatures included -0.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, – 6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, – 0.8 degrees Celsius in Banihal and – 4.6 degrees Celsius in Kupwara.

