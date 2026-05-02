Waste is now seen as a resource in evolving times: Minister Arjun Modhwadia

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Surat: Under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), a seminar on the topic ‘Enabling Gujarat’s Circular Transition: Policies, Partnerships and Pathways’ was organised in the presence of Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State Pravin Mali.

Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia stated that in changing times, waste is no longer a problem but a ‘resource material’. “Household waste is now also becoming useful as a source for generating energy. Moving on the path of a circular economy, the state government is opening new doors of economic prosperity along with environmental conservation.”

He said that along with the development of industries in the state, their sustainability is equally important. “To ensure that units do not harm society or the environment, fly ash and waste from dumping yards are now being used to generate energy and other useful products. In the coming years, through the circular economy, Gujarat will take the lead in achieving the target of contributing 2 trillion dollars by the year 2050.”

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Minister of State for Forest and Environment Pravin Mali emphasised the co-existence of environment and industries, as well as the maximum use of technology for environmental protection. He urged industrialists in the state to adopt innovation and make Gujarat a model state that inspires others.

During the panel discussion, industrialists and experts deliberated on balancing environmental protection with industrial development. The seminar was attended by GPCB-Surat Regional Officer Arun Patel, along with various industrialists, technologists, and environmentalists.

(ANI)

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