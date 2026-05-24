Washroom filming incident sparks outrage at Himachal university

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New Delhi: A sanitation worker was allegedly caught filming girl students inside a washroom at Eternal University in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, triggering anger and protests on the campus.

According to reports, the accused has been identified as 26-year-old Chhedan Sahu, a resident of Jharkhand working at the university. Students alleged that he entered a washroom near the girls’ hostel and attempted to record videos using a mobile phone over the partition wall.

The incident reportedly came to light after a student noticed suspicious activity and alerted others. Soon after, several students gathered at the spot and allegedly caught the worker red-handed while filming. The situation turned tense as angry students surrounded the accused before university staff intervened.

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Sources claimed the accused tried to flee from the campus after being confronted, but students stopped him and later handed him over to the police. Police teams from Pachhad and Sarahan reached the university and started an investigation into the matter.

Officials said the accused’s mobile phone has been seized and may be sent for forensic examination to check whether any videos were recorded and if he had been involved in similar incidents earlier. Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi confirmed that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway

The incident has raised serious concerns among students and parents regarding privacy and security inside the campus, especially over the presence of male sanitation workers near girls’ hostel washrooms. Many students have demanded stricter security measures and the appointment of female sanitation staff in sensitive areas.