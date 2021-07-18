Wall collapse in Mumbai: PM announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

By IANS
Expressing grief over the loss of lives due to wall collapse in the Chembur and Vikhroli areas in Mumbai due to heavy rain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives and those injured.

An amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to each of the family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who suffered injuries in the incident.

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured in Mumbai and one of its suburbs after they were trapped under houses that collapsed due to landslides following heavy rains that lashed the city and nearby areas on Saturday night and on Sunday morning, officials said.

In a series of Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

The amount will be disbursed from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), which was established entirely with public contributions and does not get any budgetary support.

The resources of the PMNRF are utilized primarily to render immediate relief to families of those killed in natural calamities like floods, cyclones and earthquakes, and to the victims of the major accidents and riots. Assistance from PMNRF is also rendered, to partially defray the expenses for medical treatment like heart surgeries, kidney transplantation, cancer treatment and acid attack, etc.

 

