Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday decided to temporarily suspend the Retreat ceremony on the international border with Pakistan at the Wagah-Attari joint checkpost to tackle the spread of the deadly coronavirus, officials said.

The ceremony was suspended by local administrative authorities till further orders. However, flag hoisting and lowering would be carried out as usual.

The BSF and district authorities have asked visitors and tourists not to come to Attari for the ceremony.

The ceremony is carried out by the border guards of India and Pakistan – the BSF and Pakistan Rangers – at the Wagah-Attari joint checkpost every evening.

The 30-minute ceremony is visited by hundreds of tourists from both countries daily.