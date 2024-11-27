Laws should be more stringent for vulgar content on OTT, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: On the laws to check vulgar content on social media the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for stricter laws, said reports on Wednesday.

The Minister said that, “there is a lot of difference between the culture of our country and the countries from where these social media platforms have come…” He further added, “So I would like the Standing Committee of the Parliament to take up this issue and strict laws are made regarding the same…”

On the laws to check vulgar content on social media, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added. “this topic is indeed very important. Today, the way editorial content used to be, the editorial check used to be done, whether something is right or wrong, a complete decision was taken about it, has ended.”

The Minister further said that, “Today social media is a very big medium of freedom of the press on one hand but at the same time, on the other hand, due to the end of that editorial check, it is an uncontrolled expression in which many types of vulgar content are also played.”

“The existing law definitely needs to be strengthened further ,” he said. “I would request a consensus should be formed on this,” the Mister said while concluding his statement.