Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A day ahead of the Janmashtami festival, an ISKON temple in Vrindavan was sealed on Tuesday after 22 persons, including its priests, tested positive for coronavirus, officials said.

According to the health officials, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple was sealed after test reports of these persons came in on Tuesday morning.

A majority of main temples in Vrindavan have been shut for devotees due to the pandemic.

Vrindavan’s Chandrovodaya temple has reportedly planned a virtual tour of the city for the devotees to coincide with the Janamashtami to mark Lord Krishna’s birth.

The main temples included in the virtual tour of the Vrindavan Dham are Vaishno Devi temple, Chandroday temple, Prem Mandir, ISKCON temple, Krishna-Balaram tree, Kaliya Dah Ghat, Madan Mohan temple, Banke Bihari temple, Radha Damodar Dev Ji temple, Nidhivan temple, Radha Gopinath temple, Chir Ghat, and the Yamuna river flowing in the holy city.

Janmashtami will be celebrated on Tuesday and Wednesday across India.