Voting for the Haryana Assembly elections begins, polling underway for all 90 seats

Haryana: Voting for the Haryana Assembly elections underway on Saturday, reports say that all 90 seats are going to polls today. Mock Polling took place in a few booths in the morning to check the facilities.

At Karnal in booth no. 182 at GGSSS Prem Nagar the EVMs were tested. BJP’s Jagmohan Anand, JJP’s Jetender Royal, AAP’s Sunil Bindal, Cogress’s Sumita Virk and INLD’s Surjeet Singh are contesting from this seat.

Similarly in Kurukshetra of Haryana, mock polling and election preparation demo was conducted in booth no. 66 and 65, Geeta Niketan Vidya Mandir Mohan Nagar of Thanesar assembly seat. Congress’s Ashok Kumar Arora, AAP’s Krishan Bajaj, BJP’s Subhash Sudha and JJP’s Surya Partap Singh Rathore are contesting from the Thanesar assembly seat.

Later, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached a polling station in Karnal to cast his vote. He told ANI, “People should cast their vote today. The administration has made all the arrangements and elections will be held peacefully. BJP is confident of winning and we will form the government in the state for the 3rd time…”

Olympic medalist and Indian shooter Manu Bhaker arrivesd at a polling station in Jhajjar to cast her vote. On casting her first vote, Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker told ANI, “Being the youth of this country, it is our responsibility to cast our vote for the most favourable candidate. Small steps lead to big goals… I voted for the first time…”

The Congress candidate from Kaithal assembly seat, Aditya Surjewala told ANI, “…Our fight is against hooliganism, hatred that has been spread here. I am contesting elections for the development of Kaithal and we will bring development here…I will appeal to people to vote for Congress for justice and development…”

Ahead of the Haryana elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to “set new record of voting” and made a special appeal for young electors to vote.