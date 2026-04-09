Voting concludes for assembly polls in Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry

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Guwahati/Thiruvananthapuram/Puducherry: Voting concluded for crucial polls in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry on Thursday with the voters coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

According to Election Commission data, Assam recorded 84.42 per cent polling till 5 pm, Keralam 75.01 and Puducherry 86.92 per cent. Officials said that actual voting figures would take some time as those who had entered the polling booth before 6 pm would be allowed to cast their ballot.

Polling officials sealed the electronic voting machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in booths where polling had concluded.

Voting was held for 126 seats in Assam, 140 in Keralam, and 30 in Puducherry and results will be declared on May 4.

Senior leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, were among the early voters. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy also cast his vote, maintaining his long-standing tradition of riding his motorcycle to the polling booth.

In Keralam, over 2.6 crore electors were eligible to decide the fate of 883 candidates across 140 constituencies in these elections.

Of the 2,69,53,644 registered voters across the state, there were 1,38,27,319 women voters, and the number of male voters stood at 1,31,26,048. Officials said that there were 277 third gender voters in the state.

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Nearly 4,24,518 voters fell in the 18-19 age group, while 2,04,608 voters were aged 85 years and above. To facilitate safe and secure polling, a total of 30,471 polling stations were set up.

UDF is aiming to unseat the CPI(M)-led LDF government, which has been in power for the past decade. The BJP has expanded its base and is challenging both the LDF and UDF.

In Assam, more than 2.5 crore electors were eligible to exercise their franchise for the 126-member legislative assembly with 722 candidates in the fray. Of 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 were male voters and 1,25,22,593 females. There were 318 Transgender voters and 63,423

This contest in the northeastern state, largely between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led alliance, was marked by acrimony and sharp exchanges.

In Puducherry, 10,14,070 electors were eligible to cast their votes for 30 seats in the Legislative Assembly. The electorate included 5,39,125 female voters, 4,74,788 male voters, and 157 voters belonging to the third gender category. A total of 24,156 voters are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The ruling NDA, which includes the All India NR Congress and the BJP, is being challenged by Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is seeking to make it triangular.

(Source: ANI)

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