Voting begins for 89 seats in first phase of Gujarat election 2022 today

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections has began at 8am on Thursday. More than 2 crore voters will cat their vote today.

Gujurat: Voting for the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections for year 2022 has began at 8am on Thursday. Voting will be conducted for 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates.

More than 2 crore voters will decide the fate of 788 candidates in across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and south Gujarat today.

According to the office of the state chief electoral officer (CEO), the voting is being held across 14,382 polling stations, of which 3,311 are in the urban and 11,071 in rural areas.

 

