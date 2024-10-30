Visually impaired elderly couple lives with son’s body for 4 days in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a very tragic incident, an elderly, visually challenged couple lived with the body of their 30-year-old son for four days, unaware of his death in Hyderabad’s Blinds colony.

The incident came to light when their neighbours found a foul smell emanating from the couple’s house and they immediately alerted the police.

On being alerted, the police reached the scene and found both the couple Kaluva Ramana, a retired government employee and his wife, Shantikumari in their 60’s were lying in a semi-conscious state. They also discovered the decomposing body of the couple’s son.

The police immediately provided the couple with food and water. The couple explained that they had called out to their son for help but received no response.

The station head officer of Nagole police station, said that elderly couple’s voice was so faint, that their neighbours could also not hear them.

The cops believed the son may have passed away in his sleep. The corpse was taken to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Later, the Nagole Police Station has registered a case and started a probe into the matter.

As per preliminary investigation, their son Pramod had drinking issues, due to which, his wife had left him and taken their daughters along with her.