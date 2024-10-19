Vistara flight from Delhi to London diverted to Frankfurt on receiving bomb threat

By Sudeshna Panda
Bomb threat Vistara
Representational Image

New Delhi: A Vistara flight from Delhi to London was diverted to Frankfurt on receiving bomb threat on Saturday said reports. The London bound Vistara flight had to make an emergency landing at Germany.

Immediately a security check was performed on the flight. “Vistara flight UK17 operating from Delhi to London on October 18, 2024 received a security threat on social media. In line with the protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed and as a precautionary measure, the pilots decided to divert the flight to Frankfurt,” the Vistara spokesperson informed.

Check the X post of Vistara official here:

