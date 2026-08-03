Vishwesh Negi appointed as next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran

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New Delhi: Vishwesh Negi presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran today.

As per reports, he will be taking on his assignments within a short period of time.

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Vishwesh Negi, presently Joint Secretary in the MEA, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran. pic.twitter.com/xG6iFgEzR8 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

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