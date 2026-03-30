Visakhapatnam shocker! Married Navy officer kills lover at home, cuts body into pieces, stores in fridge

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Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old Navy official killed his lover, chopped her into several pieces and stuffed her body parts inside the refrigerator in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

According to sources, the accused Chintada Ravindra, a 30-year-old Navy official posted at the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Dega, met with the victim, 31-year-old Polipalli Mounika, through an online dating app in 2021.

The two developed romantic relationship after meeting several times at parks, theatres or scenic spots. However, their relationship soured after Ravindra got married to another girl in 2024. Since then, he has been harassed and threated by Mounika., said Ravinder. He also claimed that Mounika had taken Rs 3.5 lakh from him during the course of their relationship and would often threaten to reveal their relationship to his wife. Which often lead to arguments between them.

A couple of weeks ago, a similar fight broke between them after Ravinder called his lover, Polipalli Mounika, to spend some time together at his Visakhapatnam residence after his wife left for her parents’ home. However, soon after both of them started to argue and Ravinder strangle Mounika to death in the heat of the moment.

Then he panicked and decided to chop his body to hide evidence.

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He then allegedly purchased a knife from an online delivery platform and cut the body into pieces. Ravindra reportedly separated head, legs, and hands from torso, revealed initial investigation. He reportedly put the legs and hips in a trolley bag, stored the torso in the refrigerator. Meanwhile he transported the head and hands to a different location, where he allegedly burned them. Ravindra then walked to a police station and confessed to his crime.

The investigation has revealed that Ravindra had planned the murder as he was tired of constant harassment and threats by Mounika ever since he got married in 2024.

When the police rushed to the crime scene, they found chopped body parts inside the refrigerator and the house. Mounika’s head was missing. The police suspect that Ravindra disposed of it at another location.

A special police team has now been formed to search for the missing body parts. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.