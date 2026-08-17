Visakhapatnam Airport suspends operations as flights shift to Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport

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Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Airport suspended flight operations from midnight on Sunday, with flight services commencing from the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport on Monday.

The shift has prompted airport workers to raise concerns over their jobs and salaries, while passengers recalled their long association with the old airport.

So, if you’re flying to or from Visakhapatnam, there’s an important change to keep in mind: the VTZ code stays but the airport behind it is now Bhogapuram instead of INS Dega.

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Civil flight operations at Visakhapatnam Airport were suspended from midnight on Sunday, bringing an end to regular civilian operations at the city’s old airport. Flight services began from the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport starting today, i.e. August 17, 2026.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. The Greenfield airport is designed to handle six million passengers annually.