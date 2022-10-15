Virat Kohli fan murders friend for talking ill of RCB in Tamil Nadu, arrested

Chennai: A 21-year-old man in Tamil Nadu was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend following a drunken fight over who was a better cricketer Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, in IPL.

This argument proved fatal for P Vignesh, 24, a resident of Poyyur village in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu, after he was beaten to death by his friend S Dharmaraj, an RCB fan.

“It seems the argument turned deadly as Vignesh mocked RCB and Virat Kohli and made some personal comments on Dharmaraj as well, which infuriated Dharmaraj and attacked on him with the bottle and later him on his head with a cricket bat,” said the police.

The local laborers who worked in the nearby SIDCO factories discovered the body of Vignesh next morning and alerted the police. The police sent the body for postmortem and a case has registered.