Sunny Leone’s ‘vulgar’ picture found on Karnataka TET hall ticket, see viral photo

Bengaluru: An image purportedly showing Bollywood actress Sunny Leone’s ‘vulgar’ picture on Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) hall ticket is going viral on social media platforms.

According to media reports, a woman candidate from Shivamogga, while printing her hall ticket for the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test at a cyber-centre found the vulgar picture of Sunny Leone in the place of her picture.

The picture of the said hall ticket reportedly became viral after Karnataka Congress social media chairperson B.R. Naidu shared it on Twitter.



However, Education Minister B.C. Nagesh clarified saying that the department has got nothing to do with it as the candidates upload their own photos.

The education department has clarified that the candidates submit applications online. Before submitting applications, they create user ID and password and then register. User ID and Password remain confidential.

The candidate, after filling up all details, scans his or her photograph and authenticates that the data and inputs given by him or her are correct. The department had clarified that it will not upload the photos of candidates.

It is to be noted here that the TET exams were held across the state on November 6. As many as 3,32,913 candidates appeared for the exams were held at 781 centres across Karnataka.