Violence has no place in politics: PM Modi condemns gunshot at Donald Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the assassination attempt on former President of the US Donald Trump at an election rally in Pennsylvania. PM Modi in his tweet mentioned that violence has no place in politics and democracies.

The PM took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and tweeted, “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people,” he further mentioned in the tweet.

It is worth mentioning here that the former US President was allegedly shot at a public rally and has been hospitalized. Gunfire was heard at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service. “The former President is safe and further information will be released when available’ said the US Secret Service.

The shooter, who remains unidentified, was shot dead. Local authorities said he was in a low-rise building outside the rally venue. A member of the audience is also dead. Another person was critically wounded in the incident.

