Vinesh Phogat gets Congress ticket to contest Haryana Assembly elections

New Delhi: Hours after joining the Congress party today, Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat got the party ticket to contest the Haryana Assembly elections.

Phogat is one of the 31 candidates who were included in Congress’ first list of candidates for the October 5 state assembly elections. She will fight the Julana Assembly election in Jind district.

Veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is another veteran who have been given ticket to contest from Garhi Sampla-Killoi in Rohtak district.

The other candidates include Udai Bhan from Hodal, Geeta Bhukkal from Jhajjar, veteran lawmaker Rao Dan Singh from Mahendragarh, Mewa Sing from Ladwa – from where the BJP has fielded Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Mamman Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka, Rajinder Singh Joon from Bahadurgarh, Surender Panwar from Sonipat.

Notably, Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, formally joined the Congress earlier today. Punia has been appointed the Working Chairman of the Kisan Congress.

While the Elections in Haryana will be held on October 5, the cotes will be counted on October 8.

