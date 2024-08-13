Vinay Mohan Kwatra assumes charge as India’s ambassador to US

New-Delhi: Vinay Mohan Kwatra took charge on Monday as Indian ambassador to the United States.

“Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership,” he wrote in a post on X.

Kwatra was India’s Foreign Secretary. He was also India’s Ambassador to France and Nepal. He succeeded Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who retired from the foreign service early this year and served as India’s top diplomat in the US from 2020 to 2024.