Vikramshila Setu to shut for three months from October 1 for major repairs

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Bhagalpur: The Vikramshila Setu in Bihar’s Bhagalpur will remain closed for around three months from October 1.

It will allow major repair and restoration work, Road Construction Department Minister Kumar Shailendra said.

The scheduled shutdown had been deferred due to flooding earlier.

The bridge, a crucial connection between Bhagalpur and the Seemanchal area, has been weakening since a slab broke down between two pillars in May.

From now on, authorities will repair the broken pieces and start the construction of a wooden steel truss bridge.

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It may disrupt road communication between Bhagalpur and Naugachhia, Purnia and Katihar for the coming festive season.

In order to minimize the disturbance, the administration is going to make arrangements through the Ganga waterway.

Approximately 12 vessels are expected to run, authorities preparing the passenger facilities and arrangements for safety at the river crossings.

Workers have been readying the strategy roads and makeshift amenities at the specified ghats.

During the period of closure, rescue teams, security personnel, and safety gear will be made available for the water transport.

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