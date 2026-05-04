Vikramshila Setu slab collapse into Ganga in Bihar, route cut-off

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Bhagalpur: A portion of the Vikramshila Bridge over the Ganga, connecting Bhagalpur and Mavgachhia, and Seemanchal and the Kosi belt in Bihar has collapsed into Ganga river in Bihar, prompting authorities to divert traffic via an alternative route.

Officials, however, confirmed that no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Late at night, a slab located between two pillars of the Vikramshila Setu, a long bridge spanning the Ganges River that connects the Purvanchal region to Seemanchal, suddenly collapsed in Bhagalpur at around 1 am, causing immediate panic in the area.

At around 11.30 pm on Sunday night, the observers noticed that pillar number 133 had started to sink into the riverbed. The situation worsened rapidly and by 11:55 PM, the pillar was tilting at a dangerous angle. Traffic personnel stationed on the bridge responded quickly after noticing the crack, alerting senior officials and immediately stopping vehicles from entering the affected stretch.

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Upon receiving news of the incident, District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary, SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav, Sadar SDM Vikas Kumar, City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, and Traffic DSP Sanjay Kumar rushed to the scene.

They have halted traffic movement in the area and diverted the route; people present at the site are being persuaded to leave and are being safely evacuated.

Currently, the Vikramshila Setu, which serves as a vital link between Bhagalpur and Seemanchal, remains completely closed to traffic.