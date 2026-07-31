Vikramaditya Singh Advocates Education Reforms, Highlights ₹290 Crore Road Projects in Himachal

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Shimla: The Public Works Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Friday said that increasing participation of young people in the Congress reflected growing public support for the party, while stressing the need for reforms in the country’s education system instead of relying solely on punitive laws to address issues such as examination paper leaks.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the Congress organisation was expanding across Himachal Pradesh, with meetings being conducted at the zone and block levels. He said the party was focusing on increasing youth participation and would continue to raise issues concerning young people.

Commenting on the recently debated anti-paper leak legislation, Singh said the focus should be on preventing such incidents rather than merely prescribing punishment after they occur.

“This problem should have been resolved long ago. Even today, the discussion is about punishing those responsible after the incident instead of preventing such incidents. Reforms are needed in our educational institutions,” he said.

The minister also alleged that educational institutions were increasingly being influenced by people of a particular ideology, describing the trend as “unfortunate” and claiming that attempts were being made to rewrite history. He said the country’s youth were aware of these developments and would play a decisive role in bringing political change.

Responding to remarks made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut about young people, Singh strongly criticised her comments, saying derogatory language against the country’s youth was unacceptable.

“Using such language for the youth of the country is highly unfortunate and reflects a poor level of public discourse,” he said.

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On development works, Singh said he had consistently raised infrastructure issues above party politics and thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for approving road projects worth around ₹290 crore for Shimla district.

He said the sanctioned projects would benefit residents of Jubbal-Kotkhai, Theog, Rohru, Rampur and Nankhari, particularly farmers, by improving road connectivity.

“This is a significant development. Better roads will greatly benefit farmers and improve connectivity in these areas. I thank the Government of India and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for this support,” Singh said.

Providing an update on the monsoon situation, the PWD minister said around 240 roads remained closed due to heavy rains and landslides, while restoration work was continuing on a war footing.

He said nearly 550 machines, including JCBs and other heavy earthmoving equipment, had been deployed across the state for road clearance operations.

“There is no shortage of machinery from our side. Landslides at some locations are causing repeated disruptions, but restoration work is continuing round the clock,” Singh said.

(ANI)