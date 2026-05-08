Vijay’s TVK secures majority mark to form govt in Tamil Nadu as VCK, CPM and CPI extend support

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Chennai: In a major political development, Vijay-led TVK on Friday secured the majority as the Left parties the CPI, VCK and the CPM have decided to extend support to the party, strengthening his claim to form the next government.

All three parties will hold a press conference by 4.30 pm to make the official announcement.

TVK sources said Vijay has sought an appointment with the Governor at 4.30 pm today and is expected to stake claim again after securing the backing of key opposition parties.

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TVK has 107 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, while the Congress has extended support with its five MLAs. The CPI and CPI(M), which have two MLAs each, have also backed TVK after internal meetings. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has two MLAs, has agreed to support Vijay as well. Together, the alliance touches 118 — the majority mark of 118 needed to form the government.

This would be his third meeting with the governor over staking the claim to form the government this week. A source in the TVK said that during the meeting, Vijay is likely to present his case with regard to government formation.