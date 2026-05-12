Vijay’s astrologer Radhan Pandit apppointed as Officer on Special Duty to CM

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Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has appointed Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, the astrologer of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as the Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister with immediate effect.

“Tamil Nadu Public Department issued an order appointing Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister (Political) with effect from the date of joining,” reads a press release.

He has predicted ‘tsunami victory’ for the actor-politician’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly polls. Radhan has described Vijay’s horoscope as “extraordinary”, even calling it a “tsunami horoscope”, and claimed that the actor-politician would rise to the top, potentially becoming chief minister with a dominant vote share.

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TVK won 108 out of 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Vijay fell short of a majority, but Congress and the VCK among other parties extended their support, leading to his swearing-in as Chief Minister on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vijay today ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.