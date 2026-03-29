Vijaypat Singhania, ex-Raymond Group chairman dies at 87

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Mumbai: The former Chairman of the Raymond Group and a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Vijaypat Singhania died at his residence in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 87.

He is survived by his wife Ashadevi Singhania and children Madhupati Singhania, Shephali Ruia and Gautam Singhania.

His son, Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of the Raymond Group, confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter), posting a brief tribute: “RIP. Om Shanti”.

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Vijaypat Singhania will be cremated in Mumbai’s Chandanwadi at 3 pm on Sunday.

He was born on October 4, 1938, Singhania took over as the Raymond Group chairman in 1980 and played a key role in transforming it into a powerhouse and one of the most trusted names in men’s fashion. He served as Chairman and Managing Director from 1980 to 2000.

He was a trained pilot and honorary Air Commodore, he set several aviation and ballooning records, earning recognition as one of the world’s leading balloonists.

Vijaypat Singhania once set a world record for achieving the highest altitude in a hot air balloon, underscoring his passion for aviation and adventure. The textile magnate was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2006.