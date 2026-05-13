Vijay removes Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as his OSD after backlash from allies

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Chennai: Amid massive criticism from the alliance partners and the rivals of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay removed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) spokesperson Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel from the post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

An official order issued by the Public (Estt-IV) Department on May 13, 2026 confirmed that the appointment made a day earlier had been revoked.

The government document stated, “The orders issued regarding the appointment of Thiru. Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister (Political) vide in the reference 2nd cited is hereby revoked.” The order was signed by Principal Secretary to Government Reeta Harish Thakkar and referred to a note from the Chief Minister’s Office dated May 12, 2026.

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The development came a day after Vettrivel was elevated to an OSD in the Chief Minister’s department.

The move quickly drew criticism from allies, especially because Vettrivel is widely known in political circles as an astrologer and a close associate of Vijay. Following this, Vijay had to step back.