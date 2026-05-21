Vijay expands TVK cabinet, 23 MLAs take oath

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Bangalore: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, carried out a major cabinet expansion on Thursday with 23 MLAs taking oath as ministers in the coalition government.

The expansion included leaders from alliance parties, including two MLAs from the Congress party, signalling TVK’s growing efforts to strengthen its coalition base in Tamil Nadu. The swearing-in ceremony drew major political attention as the Vijay-led government moved ahead with one of its biggest administrative reshuffles so far.

According to reports, the newly inducted ministers were given responsibilities across multiple departments as the government aims to balance regional representation and alliance coordination. Political observers say the cabinet expansion reflects TVK’s strategy to build a broader support network ahead of future political challenges in the state. (livemint.com)

The induction of Congress MLAs into the cabinet has especially sparked discussion within Tamil Nadu’s political circles, with analysts viewing it as a sign of stronger opposition unity against rival parties in the state. Reports also suggest that talks with AIADMK rebel factions and smaller political groups continue in the background.

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The latest expansion comes as TVK continues to position itself as a major political force after Vijay transitioned from cinema to full-time politics. Supporters celebrated the ceremony across several parts of the state, while opposition leaders closely watched the coalition developments.

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