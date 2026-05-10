Vijay arrives at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM

Advertisement

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay on Sunday arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, beginning a new era of state politics.

Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 AM at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where security has been heightened ahead of the event.

Vijay will assume office after TVK secured 118 seats, the minimum required for a majority in the Assembly. The party received support from the Congress, which won 5 seats, along with the Communist Party of India (2), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (2), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), and the Indian Union Muslim League (2).

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has also arrived in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

On Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister, Actor Trisha Krishnan said, “big day for Tamil Nadu” as she left her residence to join the ceremony, adding, “Thank you, looking forward.”

Father of Vijay and Director SA Chandrasekhar expressed happiness over the occasion, stating that he would enjoy the moment when his son would take oath as the Tamil Nadu CM.

Advertisement

“We are going to attend the function. I am going to enjoy that my son is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s mother, Sobha, also felt delighted on the occasion, saying, “I am so happy. It is Mother’s Day today, I am very happy,” she said.

Vijay, often referred to as the ‘Thalapathy’, showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

Although the TVK was launched in 2024, Vijay has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues. While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work.

#WATCH | TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay arrives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where he will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shortly.

(Source: TN DIPR)#TVKVijay‌ #tamilnadu #tamilnaducmvijay #oathtakingceremoney #kalingatv pic.twitter.com/uPs9CIaDCM — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) May 10, 2026



(Source: ANI)