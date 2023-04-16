Video of little girl requesting PM Modi to build a school goes viral

A video of a little girl from Jammu and Kashmir making an adorable request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone viral on social media.

Seerat Naaz, a little girl from the Lohai-Malhar village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district has voiced an adorable wish to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to create a school for the children of her village. “Please Modi-ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us)” she said in the clip.

She also mentions that she had to sit on an unclean floor, along with her friends, at her school. Hence she requested the country’s most powerful office to do something about it.

Shared on Facebook by a page named ‘Marmik News’ from Jammu and Kashmir, the clip has garnered more than 2 million views, and over 1,16,000 likes so far.

Take a look:

The girl then takes PM Modi on a virtual tour of the school building, saying, “Chalo mein aap ko bari si building dikhati hoon aapne school ki (let me show you the big building where our school is)”.

As she pans the camera to the right, an unfinished building can be seen. She briefs how for the past 5 years they have been studying in a filthy establishment.

Pointing the camera at the floor where students sit for their classes the girl says, “Dekho humara farsh kitna ganda ho chuka hain. Humein yahan niche bithate hain (Look how dirty the floor is. They make us sit here).” And a visible layer of dust can be seen on the ground.

“Please, aap se na request karti hoon, aap na achha sa school bana do. Humein niche baithna parta hain aur hamari uniform gandi ho jati hain aur phir humein Mamma marti hain. Humare pas bench bhi nahin hain (I request you to build us a nice school for us. Currently we have to sit on the floor because of which our uniforms get dirty. Our mothers often scolds us for getting the uniforms dirty. We don’t have benches to sit on)” Seerat requested to PM.

The little girl then pans her lens towards the “toilet” and while pointing at the unhygeineness she says, “Dekho, humara kitna ganda toilet aur tut gaya hain (Look how dirty the toilet is – and broken too).”

She also shows a pit where the students go to relieve themselves in the open due to the lack of amenities at the school.

The girl ends the video with an appeal to PM Modi. “Modi-ji, aap poore desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul sundar sa school bana do taaki humein niche na baithna padhe. Taaki Mamma na mare. Taaki achhe se padhai karein. Humara school please achhe se banwa do (You listen to the entire nation Modi-ji. Please listen to me as well and build a good school for us. Create a place for us where we don’t have to sit on the floor. So that my mother won’t scold me for getting my uniform dirty. So that we could all study well. Please have a nice school constructed for us).”