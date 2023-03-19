Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Video of girl being kidnapped by car occupants surfaces, Delhi Police gets cracking

A dramatic video of a girl being kidnapped by two - three occupants of a car from Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri has surfaced on social media.

New Delhi: A dramatic video of a girl being kidnapped by two – three occupants of a car from Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri has surfaced on social media.

In the video two persons could be seen dragging a girl and pushing her into their car. The car had a Haryana number plate and was a private cab, said the police.

A passerby recorded it which later surfaced on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer District, Harender Kumar Singh said that the video came in their notice on Saturday night and they have taken it very seriously.

He said, “Vehicle and driver have been traced. Vehicle was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two boys and a girl.

“On the way they had an altercation and scuffle. The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation.

Further investigation is in progress.”

The police had formed many teams to look into the case. The cab owner was identified as a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent there.

“Strict action will be taken against all the accused,” the official said.

