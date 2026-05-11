Video: MP CM releases 2 Botswana cheetahs into Kuno National Park open forest

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Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav on Monday released two female cheetahs brought from Botswana into the open forest area of Kuno National Park after the animals completed their quarantine and acclimatisation period.

After releasing into the forest area of Kuno National Park, He said, “Madhya Pradesh has scripted a new chapter in history. Today, at Kuno National Park, we released two female cheetahs, brought from Botswana, into the open wilderness and natural habitat, thereby embodying the spirit of coexistence with nature…This project represents a magnificent gift bestowed upon us through the efforts of our Honorable Prime Minister.”

The two cheetahs were released into the wild near the Kuno River after being kept in small enclosures for adaptation to local conditions since their arrival in February this year.

The two cheetahs were released into the wild near the Kuno River after being kept in small enclosures for adaptation to local conditions since their arrival in February this year.

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After releasing the animals, the Chief Minister also toured the national park.

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#WATCH | Sheopur | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav releases two female cheetahs into the open forest of Kuno National Park He says, “Madhya Pradesh has scripted a new chapter in history. Today, at Kuno National Park, we released two female cheetahs, brought from… pic.twitter.com/jvNjq19UL0 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026