Vice-Presidential elections 2022: Voting to elect India’s new Vice President to be held today

New Dellhi: The polling for the Vice-Presidential elections will be held in the Parliament House today. The voting will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm. The ballots will be counted immediately after the voting. The results of the poll will likely be declared later in the evening. The Secretary-General, Lok Sabha will be appointed as the Returning Officer for the election.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former Governor of West Bengal, is the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while the opposition, led by the Congress has appointed Margaret Alva as its candidate for the post.