Vice-Presidential elections 2022: Voting to elect India’s new Vice President to be held today

By WCE 6
New Dellhi: The polling for the Vice-Presidential elections will be held in the Parliament House today. The voting will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm. The ballots will be counted immediately after the voting.  The results of the poll will likely be declared later in the evening. The Secretary-General, Lok Sabha will be appointed as the Returning Officer for the election.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the former Governor of West Bengal, is the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while the opposition, led by the Congress has appointed Margaret Alva as its candidate for the post.
The vice-president is elected by the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. A total of 245 Rajya Sabha members and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha will vote for the 16th Vice-Presidential Election this year. according to the Election Commission, the value of the vote of each member would be the same i.e. 1. The voting will be held by a secret ballot.
