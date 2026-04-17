Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan to visit Sri Lanka soon

Advertisement

New Delhi: Ministry of External affairs official website published a press release in which it says that Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan is all set for a bilateral visit to Sri Lanka from April 19 to 20.

During the visit Vice President of India will be meeting the President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya, as well as other dignitaries and Indian diaspora leaders.

Advertisement

This will be the first bilateral visit by the Vice President of India to Sri Lanka and the visit comes following the recent high-level engagements between the two nations.

The visit will further reinforce the millenia-old people-to-people ties that bind India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to visit Himachal Pradesh later this month