Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu (File Pic)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for Covid-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test, his office said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The 71-year-old leader is asymptomatic and has been advised home quarantine. However, his wife  Usha Naidu has been tested negative for the deadly virus, the tweet read.

“The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation,” the tweet from his office read.

According to the the Health Ministry, the number of people affected by the coronavirus has crossed the 61-lakh mark in the country, counting in the 70,589 new cases over the past 24 hours.

