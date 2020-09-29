Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test, his office said in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The 71-year-old leader is asymptomatic and has been advised home quarantine. However, his wife Usha Naidu has been tested negative for the deadly virus, the tweet read.

The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 29, 2020

According to the the Health Ministry, the number of people affected by the coronavirus has crossed the 61-lakh mark in the country, counting in the 70,589 new cases over the past 24 hours.