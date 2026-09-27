Vice President C P Radhakrishnan to visit Kerala today

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New Delhi: Radhakrishnan will attend Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations in Kollam and a graduation ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram during his one-day visit.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will undertake a one-day visit to Kerala today, September 27, during which he will attend events in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Vice President will participate in the Vishwa Seva Dinam celebrations at Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri, Kollam, organised as part of Mata Amritanandamayi’s 73rd birthday celebrations.

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The programme will also include the launch of several humanitarian initiatives.

Later in the day, Radhakrishnan will travel to Thiruvananthapuram to attend the graduation ceremony of the Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Academy of Medical Sciences as the chief guest.

The ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 pm. The Vice President is scheduled to return to Delhi in the evening after completing his engagements in the state.