Lucknow: Darshan Singh Yadav, a senior Samajwadi leader and a confidant of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, passed away after a prolonged illness here on Saturday. He was 90.

The veteran SP leader had been under treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow.

Darshan Singh had been representing Sefai, their native village in Etawah district, for the past 48 years as village head. He was getting elected unanimously as village head since 1972.

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav made it a point to meet Darshan Singh Yadav whenever they visited their ancestral village.

“We have lost one of the eldest socialist leaders in Darshan Singh Yadav. It is an irreparable loss not only to Neta ji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) with whom he was very close and a childhood friend, but to us also. He always stood for the cause of the poor and downtrodden and played a major role as far as development of Sefai is concerned,” Akhilesh said in a condolence message.

SP national General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav also condoled the demise.

Darshan Singh had also been conferred the prestigious Yash Bharti award during the SP rule.

(with inputs from IANS)