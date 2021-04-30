Veteran Journalist Rohit Sardana Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: The renowned senior journalist and popular face of Aaj Tak channel Rohit Sardana died of heart attack on Friday.

Reportedly, Rohit had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 24. Although he had tweeted about his RT-PCR test report being negative, however the CT-scan detected Covid infection in his lungs.

The veteran journalist had started his career in the field as a copy editor in the early 2000s. He worked as executive editor and anchor with Zee News.Later he joined Aaj Tak in 2017.

In 2018, Rohit Sardana was awarded the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Puraskar by the Government of India.

