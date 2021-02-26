Chennai: Senior Communist leader and former Tamil Nadu state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) D. Pandian died in the Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai on Friday morning.

He was 88.

Pandian was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday in an unconscious state with sepsis and hypoglycemia. He breathed his last 10.05 am.

Pandian was the state secretary of the CPI for nearly six years till 2015. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 from the North Madras constituency. He then went on to win the same seat in 1991. On both occasions he contested as a United Communist Party of India (UCPI) candidate.