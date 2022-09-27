Veteran Actor Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020

Veteran actor Asha Parekh will receive India’s highest film honour, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for her stupendous contribution to the Indian cinema this year.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award to be given to veteran actress Asha Parekh this year (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/lGj5Kl92Oa — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Asha made her acting debut as an adult with Dil Deke Dekho (1959) opposite Shammi Kapoor. Earlier, Asha had started her career as a child artist with the name Baby Asha Parekh and featured in Maa (1952) and Baap Beti (1954). Asha featured in many movies throughout her career such as Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Teesri Manzil and Do Badan (1966), Kati Patang (1970), Caravan (1971), and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (1978) among others. In the 90s, Asha featured in fewer films. She was seen in Professor Ki Padosan and Bhagyawan (1993), Ghar Ki Izzat (1994) and Andolan (1995).

In terms of work, Asha Parekh was last seen in 1999 film Sar Aankhon Par.

Last year, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award award for 2019. The awards were postponed due to the pandemic.