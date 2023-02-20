Vehicle, Road Construction Machinery set ablaze by Naxals in Chhatisgarh

Chhatisgarh: A vehicle, mixer truck and a JCB, which were being used for construction of a road, were set ablaze allegedly by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police informed on Sunday.

ASP Pakhanjur, Kanker informed media that the incident took place in the Koyalibeda block of the Kanker district.

Later, a police team reached the spot and further investigation was underway at the time of filing this report.

According to reports, some women naxalites barged into the construction site of Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana, threatened the workers there and also took away their mobile phones, officials informed.

The Naxalites then torched a mixture machine and two earth-moving machines and fled from the spot, officials said.