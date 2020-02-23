Veerappan's daughter joins BJP in Tamil Nadu
The daughter of deceased sandalwood smuggler Veerappan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday (Pic Credit: IANS)

By KalingaTV Bureau
Chennai: Slain sandalwood and ivory smuggler Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani has joined BJP in Tamil Nadu.

She was part of many others who had joined the BJP on Saturday at Krishnagiri in the presence of party General Secretary Muralidhar Rao, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and others.

Vidya Rani said that the she had joined the party to serve the people.

She said her father also wanted to serve the people, though took a wrong route.

Veerappan, who had kidnapped Kanada actor Rajkumar in 2000 and former Karnataka Minister H. Nagappa in 2002, was killed in a police encounter in 2004.

Meanwhile the Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday said its members will take out a procession in all the districts on February 28 to demanding action against those who support anti-national activities.

(IANS)

