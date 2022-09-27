Varanasi: Man arrested for allegedly spiking drink of female French tourist

Varanasi: A man was arrested in Varanasi on Monday after a female French tourist alleged that he spiked her drink while posing as a local guide.

According to reports, the 30-year old woman met the accused, 35-year old Mukesh Rastogi in the streets of Varanasi. He claimed to be a “guide”. He took her to different places for sightseeing. On the third night, he took her to a restaurant. She claimed that he gave her beer after mixing what might have been country liquor in it. Upon drinking the concoction she said that she felt bad, weak, and fell unconscious. She also added that she woke up without clothes the next morning in the guest house room where she was staying.

She lodged an FIR regarding this incident with Bhelupur police on Sunday before leaving for France so that such incidents can be avoided in the future. The French embassy was also informed of the incident.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh informed on Monday that an FIR had been lodged under section 328 (administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt) of IPC after receiving the complaint from the French tourist at Bhelupur police on Sunday.

An investigation was launched and the accused person, Mukesh Rastogi, was arrested. “The tourist had returned to her home in France after giving the application to police to ensure that the incident is not recurring. We identified the person with the use of CCTV footage and surveillance. He has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Further action will be ensured. We are informing the embassy of the concerned person,” said the Police Commissioner.