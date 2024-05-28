Varanasi-bound flight receives bomb threat at Delhi Airport, all passengers evacuated immediately

New Delhi: A Varanasi-bound flight was immediately evacuated today early morning after it received a bomb threat at the Delhi Airport.

According to reports given by IndiGo, their flight, 6E2211, was scheduled to take off from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport around 5 am. However, it was stopped after they received the news of a bomb on the flight. On receiving information, the Quick Response Teams (QRS) rushed to the spot.

All the passengers were evacuated from the flight immediately and said to be safe. Meanwhile a detailed inspection is underway.

Following the incident, the IndiGo informed in a statement, “IndiGo flight 6E2211 operating from Delhi to Varanasi had received a specific bomb threat at Delhi airport. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits. The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area.”

This is not the first time when such an incident occurred. Earlier this month, a tissue paper, with ‘bomb’ written on it, was found on an Air India flight lavatory at Delhi airport. However, it had turned out to be a hoax.